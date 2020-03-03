Left Menu
Gurdas Maan, Nooran sisters to perform on 15th edition of 'Jahan-e-Khusrau'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 15:53 IST
Gurdas Maan, Nooran sisters to perform on 15th edition of 'Jahan-e-Khusrau'

Veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, Kathak exponent Manjari Chaturvedi, and sufi singers Nooran sisters along with Smita Bellur are among the noted artistes performing at the upcoming 15th edition of "World Sufi Music Festival: Jahan-e-Khusrau"

The three-day annual festival that opens on Friday is being held under the aegis of Delhi-based NGO Rumi Foundation, and designed and directed by filmmaker Muzaffar Ali. It will take place at Arab Ki Sarai in Nizamuddin here. Established in 2001, the theme of the festival this year is "Let Love Reign" and aims to explore "new poetry, new voices holding out to each other the mirror of human compassion". "Every art grows organically in the mind and soul of the audience. A certain degree of surrender is expected to allow the impact to register. This is what makes Jahan-e Khusrau different. It doesn't assault your senses and depends on larger than life deafening sound. Each year this has been our concern and we have lived up to the audience expectations, or even gone beyond," said Ali

The event will open with a performance by Chaturvedi, which will be an ode to 13th century sufi mystic Rumi. Performances by sufi singers Mamta Joshi and Kanwar Grewal are also part of the line up. The festival will come to a close on Sunday with a kuchipudi performance choreographed by legendary duo of Raja and Radha Reddy, and a sufi performance by Maan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

