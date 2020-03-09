CBI issues look out circular against 7 accused in Yes Bank scam

The CBI on Monday issued a lookout circular against seven accused in the Yes Bank scam, including its co-founder Rana Kapoor and his family members, to prevent them from leaving the country, officials said. The agency has booked Kapoor, his wife Bindu and daughters Roshini, Raakhe, and Radha, besides DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoter of RKW Developers, they said.

The lookout circular (LOC) was issued against all these seven accused to prevent any attempts to leave the country, the officials said. The Enforcement Directorate has already issued a LOC on the basis of which Kapoor's daughter Roshini was stopped at the CSM International Airport, Mumbai, from leaving for London, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.