Complaint filed against Roddur Roy for Tagore's parody songs

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 23:03 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 22:33 IST
A complaint was filed at a police station here on Tuesday against Roddur Roy, a popular face on social media, for composing parodies of Rabindranath Tagore's songs using cuss words, a police officer said. The complaint was filed at the Beleghata police station by an organization of teachers, urging the police to take strict actions against Roy, the officer said.

"This cannot be accepted. That man has no right to create such nonsense parodies distorting Tagore's songs. We will be filing more complaints against him in almost everywhere in West Bengal," said a member of the organization. "It's quite unfortunate that police have not taken any legal step against this man... not taken any step so we decided to step in," he added.

Police said they are looking into the matter. Roy's name surfaced after young men and women, who took part in 'Basanta Utsav (spring festival) on the BT Road campus of the Rabindra Bharati University, posed with cuss words written on their bodies photos of which went viral on social media and raised a storm.

'Basanta Utsav' is held on the varsity's BT Road campus every year ahead of Holi. Later, it was learned that the cuss words used by them were part of Roy's distorted parody of Tagore's popular songs.

The university authorities on Friday last had filed a complaint at the Sinthi police station following the social media storm.

