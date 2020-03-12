Houston Rodeo canceled over coronavirus concerns

With the World Health Organization declaring the novel coronavirus a pandemic, a host of shows and concerts, including the famous Houston Rodeo, were called off across the US on Wednesday, where COVID-19 has claimed 31 lives and the number of cases has surged past 1,000. The Houston Rodeo, which is the world's largest indoor livestock exhibition, is being shut early amid the growing concerns over coronavirus, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. Earlier, music festival SXSW in Austin and CERAWEEK, NACE in Houston were also cancelled. Each of these drew numerous patrons from around the world.

Mayor Turner has declared a seven-day health emergency in Houston, which impacts the rodeo, among other events. Other city-sponsored events, like the Tour De Houston, will also be cancelled.

"This decision has not come easily, but the health and safety of the people in our region are paramount," Turner said. Rodeo officials are expected to announce the closure of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at news conference at noon, sources said.

The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which usually draws more than 100,000 visitors to NRG Park on weekends, began on March 3 and was slated to run through March 22. "Having to close early is extremely difficult as guests, volunteers, exhibitors, rodeo athletes and entertainers look forward to the 20 days of the Rodeo each year," according to a statement from rodeo officials. "We look forward to the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to continue to promote agriculture, education, entertainment and western heritage." Already a Change.Org petition titled 'Petition to Cancel the Houston Rodeo Amid Coronavirus Outbreak' was circulated ahead of Wednesday's announcement. The decision to shut the event is seen as sudden because of its attached heritage.

While rides were shutting down before noon Wednesday, rodeo officials said the grounds would close at 4 pm. The rodeo is the latest in a growing number of large events across the United States that have been cancelled or postponed. The multi-day Rodeo event generates USD 227 million and nearly 3,700 direct jobs, according to the RodeoHouston website.

This is the Rodeo's first shutdown since it was cancelled entirely in 1937. This year's announcement comes as attendance has been lower than in previous years. The 2020 event experienced the lowest opening attendance for the first six days over the past five years.

The event was established as the Houston Fat Stock Show in 1931, before a name change 30 years later to the current Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.