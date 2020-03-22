Goa beaches, streets empty as people support 'Janta curfew'

Streets and beaches remained empty in Goa on Sunday as people observed the 14-hour 'Janta curfew' initiated to check the spread of coronavirus. Except for the essential services, everything else including bus services, commercial establishments, restaurants, markets and places of worship were shut and people remained inside their homes.

The Goa Church cancelled its Sunday masses all over the coastal state to avoid crowding. Prominent temples, including the Mangueshi temple, the Mahalsa Narayani temple at Mardol and the Kamakshi temple in North Goa district were shut.

Gudi Padwa festivities, scheduled for later this week, have also been cancelled, officials said. Leaders cutting across party lines supported the 'Janta curfew', which was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Goa has not reported a single case of coronavirus. Till Saturday, only one patient was in isolation at a hospital.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant released pictures where he was seen playing chess with his daughter at his residence in Sakhalim. "I am reviewing and monitoring the situation across the state with respect to movement on borders as well as healthcare services. Also, I had an opportunity to spend some quality time with my family. I request everyone to stay indoors with your loved ones," Sawant said.

In another statement, Sawant asked media persons not to venture out, and said he would be providing visuals of the 'Janta curfew' across the state through the security agencies which are on duty. State BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade thanked all the people for cooperating and said it was time to flatten the coronavirus curve.

"This is not a time to argue over anything. I am happy that all the political parties have extended their support to this day," he said. Sawant on Saturday announced a slew of measures, including shutting down of roadside eateries and partial restrictions on government and private offices till March 31, to check the spread of the deadly virus.

