Crew of Malayalam film stranded in Jordan seeks assistance for return

A Malayalam film crew of 58 persons comprising actor Prithviraj and director Blessy are stuck at a shooting venue of their new film in Jordan after measures taken by that country to prevent novel coronavirus outbreak, film industry sources said here on Wednesday. The crew of the film 'Aadujeevitham' (Goat Days), who are held up at Wadi Rum in Jordan, have sought assistance from the Indian authorities for their safe return to India, they said.

"They are not in a distress condition. They are absolutely safe at their hotel. The crew sought assistance from our External Affairs Ministry and Kerala government authorities after they were not allowed to shoot the film due to curfew imposed by Jordan government authorities to prevent outbreak of COVID-19," sources told PTI. Since bringing them back to country at present is very difficult due to cancellation of flights, steps are being taken to get validity of their visas (which would get over on April 5) extended, the sources added.

The shooting of the film directed by Blessy was stalled in Arabian desert of Wadi Rum (Valley of the Moon) in south of Jordan due to the outbreak of the deadly virus. The Prithviraj-starrer is based on the novel of Benyamin.PTI TGB PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.