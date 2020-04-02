Left Menu
 South Korean band GOT 7 gears up for comeback after 'You Calling My Name'

Updated: 02-04-2020 14:47 IST
 South Korean band GOT 7 gears up for comeback after 'You Calling My Name'
South Korean boy band GOT 7 formed by JYP Entertainment has responded to reports of its coming back around late April or early May. A source from JYP Entertainment said on April 2, "GOT7 is preparing for their comeback. The exact schedule will be announced once it is finalized."

GOT7's upcoming return will be their first comeback of 2020 following "You Calling My Name" in November of last year.

According to media reports, the group is in the final stage of preparation for their comeback and the album is expected to release in late April or early May release.

Aside from group activities, the members have also been pursuing various solo activities with music, acting, photoshoots, advertisements, and more. Jackson Wang has recently released his solo single "100 Ways," which is co-written by him and produced by Lostboy and marks the star's first release as part of 88rising, the record label that represents Joji and Rich Brian.

Jinyoung is filming for the upcoming tvN drama, "When My Love Blooms" and the film "Yacha." BamBam has been featuring in advertisements in Thailand.

GOT 7 is composed of seven members: JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. The group debuted in January 2014 with the release of their first track 'EP Got It', which peaked at number two on the Gaon Album Chart and number one on Billboard's World Albums Chart.

