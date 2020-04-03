Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: RJs with pvt FM stations in Kolkata working from home to engage listeners

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:04 IST
Lockdown: RJs with pvt FM stations in Kolkata working from home to engage listeners

How to spend 21 days at home! Let's have some GaanFun, said a popular radio jockey getting 33,000 likes for this video post streamed from her home. Another celebrated actor-RJ, well known for his quick one-liners at award functions, tells listeners, "Have tea, you are unmistakably one of the 'Khans' of Bollywood and entitled to your cup of tea, but dont step out of your house to have it.

The young RJ of another radio station is drumming up beats at home, earning thousand views in her #RJCurfew segment. In view of the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, RJs are working from their homes and streaming programmes on their official Facebook page, enabling listeners to follow their favourite shows on their smart phones or radios.

"Sing a song with the word aaj and post your video clip in the comments section," RJ Mohor said, and listeners did accordingly. The post got 33,000 likes.

Actor-RJ-comedian Mir Afsar Ali, popularly known as Mir, has moved to work-from-mode since March 24. "We are all working from home. If you are passionate about what you do, you can work from home.

"This is the first time in my 25-year-long career as RJ that I am working from home. And it is a new challenge. My salute to those in essential services, including media persons," Mir said. In another video, he bangs one utensil against another for creating noise, which is common during conversations at home, when all family members are around.

"You know what must be happening in every household now," the stand-up comedian-cum-RJ commented. He gives live demonstration of doing household chores, in another video, and asks everyone to follow suit.

"These are trying times, difficult times. But laughter, humour, fun interspersed with important messages can help people, make them smile and ponder a bit," Mir explained. RJ Jinia said in her RJCurfew, "At home, I found this drum and am trying some percussion beats online. Hope you will love it." The video got thousands of views and many commented on chat box that they liked the new format.

"We have to be patient to combat this deadly disease. We are here to lift your mood with our programmes. Chill and relax at home but be careful about the safety guidelines," she said.

National award winning director Atanu Ghosh, who was invited to the phone-in at a programme of RJ Jinia on March 31, said, "Yes, I was invited to one of the radio programmes to talk about film, art and COVID-19. "I think such shows are absolutely necessary to lift up the mood of people during lockdown." PTI SUS MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Mosques remain open in Pakistan as coronavirus cases rise to nearly 2,500

Several mosques remained opened on Friday across Pakistan and people offered prayers there despite a government ban on big congregational gatherings in order to curb the spread of coronavirus that has killed 37 people and infected nearly 2,...

COVID-19: Ekta Kapoor to forsake her salary of Rs 2.5 crore to help co-workers

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor on Friday said she will be letting go of her one-year salary of Rs 2.5 crores so as to provide financial aid to her co-workers in her company Balaji Telefilms. The country is currently under the 21-day lockdown to cont...

Stocks waver after goverment reports 700,000 job losses

Stocks are wavering in early trading on Wall Street after the government reported that more than 700,000 jobs were lost last month. The SP 500 was up 0.4 in the first few minutes of trading. Businesses have shut down across the country and ...

Engaging with authorities to address challenges regarding manufacturing, distribution of drugs: OPPI

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India OPPI on Friday said it is engaging with central and state governments to address the challenges regarding manufacturing, supply chain, and transportation and distribution of medicines in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020