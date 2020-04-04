Left Menu
Lockdown: Wolves kill 10 Mithun left unattended by rearers in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-04-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 18:01 IST
A pack of wolves has attacked and killed 10 Mithun, a bovine animal, in a village in Serchhip district in Mizoram after they were left unattended by rearers due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, village authorities said on Saturday. The incident happened recently in Sailulak village near the India-Myanmar international border.

"A pack of wolves attacked a herd of Mithun, killing 10 of them. More than 200 Mithun reared in farms 7-8 km from the village have been left unattended by the rearers due to the nationwide lockdown," Sailulak village council president Malsawmdawnga told PTI over the phone. He said that the cattle rearers are worried over the repayment of bank loans they had taken for rearing Mithun.

Meanwhile, a forest official said that the state government will extend all possible help to the affected persons once normalcy returns. The state government had compensated Mithun rearers of Sailulak when their cattle were killed by wolves in the past, the official added.

