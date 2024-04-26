Left Menu

New Headline - Pakistan Warns India Against Political Exploitation of Kashmir Issue Ahead of Elections

Pakistan on Friday urged Indian leaders to stop dragging the country in their speeches for political mileage during the election season.Speaking at a press briefing here, Pakistans Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Islamabad rejects all the claims made by Indian leaders over Jammu and Kashmir.Indian politicians to cease their reckless practice of dragging Pakistan into Indias populist public discourse for electoral motives, she said.We are witnessing an alarming surge in provocative statements from Indian leaders asserting unwarranted claims on Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-04-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 18:41 IST
Pakistan on Friday urged Indian leaders to stop dragging the country in their speeches for political mileage during the election season.

Speaking at a press briefing here, Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Islamabad rejects all the claims made by Indian leaders over Jammu and Kashmir.

"Indian politicians to cease their reckless practice of dragging Pakistan into India's populist public discourse for electoral motives," she said.

"We are witnessing an alarming surge in provocative statements from Indian leaders asserting unwarranted claims on Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan rejects these claims. Fuelled by hyper-nationalism, this inflammatory rhetoric poses a grave threat to regional peace and susceptibility," she said.

Zahra claimed that Indian claims were contrary to historical and legal facts.

"Historical and legal facts as well as ground realities refute India's baseless claims over Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

India has previously rejected such statements by Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly asserted that ''The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has locus standi to comment on the same''.

