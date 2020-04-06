Tollywood celebrities spending more time on social media during lockdown

With the 21-day lockdown in force, Tollywood celebrities confined within their homes are spending a lot of time on social media, some are honing their singing skills while others are cooking their favourite delicacies or chatting online with industry friends. The celebrities are also giving updates on social media on how they are spending their time during the lockdown.

National award winner Director Srijit Mukherji on Sunday shared an image on his facebook page - 'kothin asukh, kathin somoy, ajana kalo bhoy' (difficult times, unknown dark fear) asking everyone to stay safe, stay indoors. Mukherji posted a picture of video chatting with five friends from industry a few days back during the lockdown.

"Six people joining me from remote locations in fighting the tyranny of home isolation blues. Joy Sarkar, Srijato Bandyopadhyay, Anupam Roy, Rupam Islam and Rupankar Bagchi... Oh sorry, I said six. Right? The sixth person is Prodosh C Mitter," the Chotuskone maker posted on his microblogging site a few days back. In another post on facebook, on completion of 14-day long home quarantine period on April 1, Mukherji said "Now I am bracing myself for the day when the lockdown ends.

"Though the official date for that (lockdown continuation) right now is April, 14 a look at the scenario all around the world, an abysmal rate of testing leading to fatally deceptive numbers and the state of medical infrastructure in the country tells me the lockdown could and should continue till at least mid-June to mitigate the gigantic loss of lives we are facing," he cautioned. Popular Bengali actor Paoli Dam is putting to use her singing skills during this home 'incarceration'.

Paoli, the Moner Manush actress posted a video of her singing a popular Tagore song 'More Aro Aro Dao Pran' where she requested everyone to stay indoors at the end of the song and got thousands of views and likes. Paoli, who had debuted in Goutam Ghosh's Bengali film Kaalbela and has several important films in her repertoire ever since, said in another video "we have all the time to spend with our family, the entire world, entire human race is fighting against this coronavirus. Let's fight it together.

Let's stay at home." Another Bengali heroine Rituparna Sengupta, who had acted in cult films like Dahan and Paromitar Ekdin to name a few, posted on her twitter handle "asking people to stay safe and stay indoors." Actor Rudranil Ghosh, another known name in Tollywood, shared a video grab of chatting online with colleagues in industry Parambrata Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and Kanchan Mallick. #virtual_adda#old_friends#griho_sammelan??? - the 'Rajkahini' actor gave the caption to the status. Actress-MP Nusrat Jahan is regularly posting videos and pictures of her cooking biryani and chicken delicacies on her twitter page.

"This is the time to spend with your family, you don't get such opportunities always. Please take the time in positive spirit," celebrity actor-director couple Raj Chakraborty and Subhasree Ganguly said..

