Left Menu
Development News Edition

SoulAce extends its tech platform to NGOs for free to track COVID relief measures

Today, many NGO workers like Shyamrao are providing relief materials to countless people at a huge personal risk to their life and health.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:15 IST
SoulAce extends its tech platform to NGOs for free to track COVID relief measures
SoulAce. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Today, many NGO workers like Shyamrao are providing relief materials to countless people at a huge personal risk to their life and health. Numerous business groups have come forward with generous contributions to help India's poor in every state to help people cope through the lockdown period.

NGO management teams who are coordinating these efforts are finding it tough because they can't physically monitor the relief work and operating at very low team strength. "At our NGO, we were working with many self-help groups to facilitate employment, education for single women. After the lockdown was announced, we are providing essential grocery items, food, and masks for the people, which we are handing over in door-to-door service. We have been given an app through which we are recording the beneficiary information and their photos as they receive the relief materials. The app also has geo-tagging and time-stamping options. This way our management and donors are assured that their contribution to the Corona cause is reaching the poorest of the poor", said Shyamrao Vithal, a grass-root worker in Latur district of Maharashtra.

Monitoring the relief work that is being provided is important because, given the virulent nature of this pandemic, it looks like there can be an extended period of lockdown in most parts of the country. In this situation, the most vulnerable sections of the society can survive only on the relief material that the Government and NGOs provide.

Thankfully during times such as this, technology comes to our rescue. In this particular instance, web platform along with mobile app created by SoulAce, a specialized CSR firm is aiding many NGOs for free to plan their relief work in a coordinated manner, even while maintaining social distance. SoulAce's application is uniquely poised to help relief organizations to bring in a semblance of order in their work and to plan their relief materials systematically.

Remote monitoring by geo-tagging the last mile donor and time stamping their photo helps the organizations to track the NGO ground worker closely to ensure that relief is reaching all those who need it. There is centralised dashboard to track region wise and project wise progress, budget tracking, data analyses apart from various decision making tools built in.

"SoulAce's Tech Platform is a comprehensive project monitoring platform which was already being used by our CSR Clients and NGOs to track their projects on a centralized dashboard. Once the COVID crisis started, we decided to extend this for free to NGOs working on COVID response as a contribution from our side, where we are hand holding them in the entire process. Apart from the tech platform, SoulAce has also been directly working on other aspects of COVID response, on a voluntary basis bringing together its network of Companies, NGOs and District Authorities for medical equipment, and food material and essential kits", remarked Adarsh Kataruka, Founder of SoulAce Social Venture. SoulAce is presently giving the application for free to aid in the relief work and is presently being used in many states by more than 50 NGOs for COVID response.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM IN THE PIPELINE Odisha to extend lockdown till April 30 schools to remain closed till June 17 CM Naveen Patnaik. ON THE WIRE NATION DEL3 VIRUS-CASES Death toll due to COVID-19 touches ...

Rockets hit U.S. air base in Afghanistan; no casualties

Five rockets hit a U.S. air base in Afghanistan on Thursday, but there were no casualties, two senior security officials said, and no militant group immediately claimed responsibility. The attack comes as the Afghan government has launched ...

Dubai allows alcohol home delivery as virus shuts down bars

The Champagne corks no longer pop at Dubais infamous alcohol-soaked brunches. The blaring flat-screen televisions stand silent in the sheikhdoms sports bars. And the city-states pubs have shrink-wrapped their now-idle beer taps. This skyscr...

No prayers in mosques, shrines on Shab-e-Baraat in Kashmir

No night prayers were held at any major mosque or shrine in Kashmir on Shab-e-Baraat night of forgiveness as people stayed indoors due to the lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat, officials said on Thursday. They said authorities as we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020