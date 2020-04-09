Left Menu
L&T Construction bags major contracts for power transmission, distribution business in India, abroad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 12:09 IST
L&T Construction on Thursday said it has bagged major contracts for its power transmission and distribution business in India and abroad. "The power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged orders in India and abroad," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

In Kuwait, an order has been awarded to upgrade substations and related power facilities in Kuwait National Petroleum Company's Mina Al Ahmadi oil refinery. "The revamped network of distribution substations with latest technology will enhance reliability of power supply and facilitate expansion," it said.

The company added that the business has won a 400-kilovolt (kV) grid station order in Oman. Also, in Egypt, an order to design, supply, construct and commission a 220-kV gas insulated substation has been bagged from a reputed client.

The renewable arm of the business has won large EPC (engineering-procurement-construction) orders on the domestic and international fronts to establish solar photovoltaic plants totalling more than 500 megawatts (MW). These grids connected to power plants also entail related power evacuation and interconnection systems. "An order has been won to strengthen the urban...distribution network in Chennai with addition of ring main units and feeder remote terminal units on a total turnkey basis. Also, fully automated, unmanned 33-kV gas insulated substations will be established at select locations," it said.

Another order has been secured to supply and install medium voltage capacitor banks with related accessories under different power distribution companies in Uttar Pradesh. Additional orders have been received in ongoing substation, transmission line and renewable projects.

