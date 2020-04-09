Left Menu
Chandigarh University in association with District Administration Mohali establishes Punjab's largest COVID-19 isolation facility at Gharuan

Continuing to extend a helping hand in the time of crisis, Chandigarh University in association with District Administration, Mohali has established Punjab's largest COVID-19 isolation facility under its CU-AID initiative near its campus in Gharuan.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:06 IST
Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 9 (ANI/ PRNewswire): Continuing to extend a helping hand in the time of crisis, Chandigarh University in association with District Administration, Mohali has established Punjab's largest COVID-19 isolation facility under its CU-AID initiative near its campus in Gharuan. "We have prepared two CU-Isolation Complexes under the guidance of Punjab Government and each complex comprises of 1000 bed quarantine facility, 200-bed medical centre, OPD for patients, protection kits including face masks patients," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, University Chancellor, while giving details about the facility.

"COVID-19 dedicated facility has round the clock medical team comprising Doctors, 50 Para-Medical staff who will be looking after the patients and 24x7 ambulance facility to shift the patients," said Sandhu. "CU-Isolation facility has all the basic medical facilities, oxygen cylinders and other biomedical equipment and the quarantine facility can be further scaled up for 5000 patients within a few days in case of emergency and if the requirement of administration increases," he added.

"Punjab Government is taking all precautions and the District Administration Mohali is gearing itself to meet any emergency situation in future," said Girish Dayalan (IAS), Deputy Commissioner Mohali. "CU-Isolation facility is part of the State Government' contingency plan to prepare isolation facilities well in advance so that in case the number of infected cases rises, the administration can take care to isolate them with quickest response time," DC Mohali added. Himanshu Jain (IAS), SDM Kharar inspected the isolation facility along with his team and had a look at the preparations made by the University.

"We are thankful to management and staff Chandigarh University that they have created the facility in a very short time," said DC Mohali. "The District Administration Mohali is running CU-AID campaign along with Chandigarh University in Kharar and nearby villages where the University Team is distributing cooked meals twice a day to more than 2000 persons, the medical team of University is distributing free hand sanitizers, face masks to the poor and needy," he added.

"Like Chandigarh University we request other educational institutions and organizations to come forward and extend their help to Administration and Government in the time of crisis," he further added. "We have inspected the CU-Isolation Facility at Gharuan and found that every emergency facility required for the COVID-19 patients is in place which includes ICU Units, Medicines, PPE Kits for the Medical Team and Ambulance facility to shift the patients," said Himanshu Jain (IAS), SDM Kharar.

The CU-Isolation facility will be beneficial for the administration which can be used in case there is a spike of infection cases in the nearby villages or Kharar. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PRNewswire)

