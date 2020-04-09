Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks rise on hopes of pandemic peak

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:02 IST
Hong Kong stocks rise on hopes of pandemic peak

Hong Kong stocks finished higher on Thursday, in line with broad gains in other Asian markets on hopes the new coronavirus pandemic may be approaching a peak.

** The Hang Seng index closed up 329.96 points or 1.38% at 24,300.33. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.33% to 9,811.12. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.8%, while the IT sector rose 1.14%, the financial sector ended 0.8% higher and the property sector rose 1.6%.

** MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index rose 1.52% while Japan's Nikkei index slipped 0.04%. ** Helping broader sentiment was New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's statement that the state's efforts at social distancing were working to get the virus under control in one of the biggest hot spots in the United States.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to reopen the U.S. economy with a "big bang" but that the death toll from the coronavirus first needs to be heading down. ** Also providing support were stimulus measures as Hong Kong on Wednesday announced measures worth HK$137.5 billion ($17.7 billion) to help businesses and people hurt by the coronavirus outbreak as the city joins global efforts to cushion the impact of the pandemic. [nL4N2BW2W9}

** The impact of the novel coronavirus on Hong Kong's tourism sector is unprecedented and the city can hope to start seeing things returning to normal by July, in part by trying to develop new markets, the head of the tourism board told Reuters. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0577 per U.S. dollar at 0820 GMT, 0.1% firmer than the previous close of 7.0651.

** At the close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.78% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After months-long delay, UN Security Council to discuss COVID-19 today

The United Nations Security Council UNSC members will on Thursday convene a closed-door meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the COVID-19 via videoconferencing. The meeting is expected to focus on the Secretary-Generals appeal...

Courses on iGOT launched for capacity building of frontline COVID-19 workers

India is fighting against the covid-19 Pandemic and Indias first line of workers is already engaged in COVID relief and doing a commendable job. However, a larger force will be needed to replace the first line and to tackle the exponential ...

COVID-19: Smart dustbin for contactless waste collection at hospitals developed

Researchers have developed an interactive dustbin that can be installed in hospitals and medical centres dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for contactless waste collection and disposal, leading to a safer environment for front-line workers...

Doordarshan highest-watched channel in India during week ended Apr 3: BARC

Getting back classic programmes like Ramayan to keep locked down people entertained has catapulted Doordarshan DD to be the highest watched channel in India for week ended April 3, BARC said on Thursday. The national broadcaster could achie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020