Hong Kong stocks rise on hopes of pandemic peak

Hong Kong stocks finished higher on Thursday, in line with broad gains in other Asian markets on hopes the new coronavirus pandemic may be approaching a peak.

** The Hang Seng index closed up 329.96 points or 1.38% at 24,300.33. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.33% to 9,811.12. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.8%, while the IT sector rose 1.14%, the financial sector ended 0.8% higher and the property sector rose 1.6%.

** MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index rose 1.52% while Japan's Nikkei index slipped 0.04%. ** Helping broader sentiment was New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's statement that the state's efforts at social distancing were working to get the virus under control in one of the biggest hot spots in the United States.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to reopen the U.S. economy with a "big bang" but that the death toll from the coronavirus first needs to be heading down. ** Also providing support were stimulus measures as Hong Kong on Wednesday announced measures worth HK$137.5 billion ($17.7 billion) to help businesses and people hurt by the coronavirus outbreak as the city joins global efforts to cushion the impact of the pandemic. [nL4N2BW2W9}

** The impact of the novel coronavirus on Hong Kong's tourism sector is unprecedented and the city can hope to start seeing things returning to normal by July, in part by trying to develop new markets, the head of the tourism board told Reuters. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0577 per U.S. dollar at 0820 GMT, 0.1% firmer than the previous close of 7.0651.

** At the close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.78% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

