Left Menu
Development News Edition

West names Stewart Campbell Vice President & General Manager for Asia Pacific Region

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc, a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, recently named Stewart Campbell as the Vice President & General Manager for the Asia Pacific region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:29 IST
West names Stewart Campbell Vice President & General Manager for Asia Pacific Region
Stewart Campbell. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] April 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc, a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, recently named Stewart Campbell as the Vice President & General Manager for the Asia Pacific region. Stewart brings more than 25 years of organizational leadership in the food, pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries, with extensive Asia Pacific management expertise.

He will be responsible for oversight of West's Asia Pacific business and will lead regional teams to continue establishing the company's leading position. "I am honored to serve West in this critical growth market, as it represents significant business opportunities that will ultimately benefit our regional customers and the patients they serve," said Stewart.

"Over the past 40 years, West has built a foundation of strong leadership, quality and scientific expertise in the Asia Pacific region. I am confident that, by continuing to work by our customers' sides, our Asia Pacific team will drive even more momentum and add even greater value across the region," he added. Before joining West, Stewart led the FMC Asia Pacific Health & Nutrition business, where he built their food division into a 100 plus million USD business.

Stewart has significant experience in major Asia Pacific economies and has guided organizations, including Research & Development teams, through strategic planning and execution processes to deliver sustainable, profitable businesses. He is also adept at overseeing capital projects, including acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and has led manufacturing sites in China and Asia.

Stewart received an MBA from the University of Chicago GSB Booth. He also holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Food Science and Engineering from the University of New South Wales. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia buys stakes in four big European oil firms -source

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund PIF, has accumulated stakes in four major European oil companies, a source familiar with the transaction said. The four are Royal Dutch Shell, Frances Total , Norways Equinor a...

EU piles pressure on the Netherlands to unblock coronavirus response deal

European Union governments piled pressure on the Netherlands on Thursday to unblock half-a-trillion euros of economic support to fight the coronavirus ahead of a meeting of finance ministers, with Italy saying the very future of the EU was ...

Lockdown : Doorstep ration distribution underway in North Sikkim

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said that the take-home ration is being distributed to the beneficaries at their doorsteps here on Thursday. Doorstep distribution of Take-Home Ration to beneficiaries underway by Anganwadi worker...

'Football Leaks' hacker Rui Pinto placed on house arrest

Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto, the originator of Football Leaks, who is facing trial for attempted blackmail has been placed under house arrest after leaving precautionary detention, his lawyers told AFP. Pinto, 31, was extradited from Hungar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020