Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal India offers deferred payment option to consumers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:09 IST
Coal India offers deferred payment option to consumers

Coal India Ltd has offered deferred payment facility to both power and non-power consumers to provide relief and help improve their liquidity during the lockdown imposed by the government to contain coronavirus infection. The move has come at a time when reports suggest that power demand has declined due to the nationwide lockdown hitting cash flows of electricity distribution as well as generation companies. "In order to provide relief to the power sector consumers and increase liquidity in the system, CIL has already allowed the facility of Usance Letter of Credit to power sector consumers for payment of coal instead of cash advance for the Fuel Supply Agreements (FSA)," the Coal Ministry said in a release on Thursday. Usance Letter of Credit or deferred payment letter of credit is payable at a predetermined future date.

CIL has also introduced the same mechanism for customers of non-power sectors in the month of April 2020. This shall help significantly in improving the working capital cycle of the generators, it mentioned. It would also be a big boost to the liquidity in the markets and at the same time shall also provide the much-anticipated relief to the consumers of coal, the statement said.

State-owned Coal India has offered 550 million tonnes (MT) of dry fuel for the power sector in the ongoing fiscal, the ministry said. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangkok to ban alcohol sales to curb virus

Sales of alcoholic beverages will be banned in Thailands cal Bangkok for a 10-day period starting Friday as part of the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections. Bars and restaurants were ordered to stop onsite services last mont...

No need to panic over availability of PPE: Health ministry

The Union health ministry on Thursday said there is no need to panic over the availability of COVID-19 personal protective equipment PPE, but stressed these should be used rationally. Joint Secretary at the health ministry Lav Agarwal said ...

Divide medical expenses into easy EMIs with the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card

Pune Maharashtra India, April 9 ANIBusinessWire India With growing awareness of lifestyle diseases, it is but natural for one to be concerned about its effects on ones health and on ones finances. Often, unplanned medical expenses and treat...

Lockdown : Delhi police registers case against Bengali Market pastry shop owner for violation of social distancing

A case was registered against owner of a pastry shop in Bengali Market for alleged violations of social distancing norms during the lockdown, Delhi Police said on Thursday. Out of 30 shop workers, 28 have been sent to shelter homes while 2 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020