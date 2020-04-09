Left Menu
Excelra Releases COVID-19 Drug Repurposing Database to Support Global Drug Development Efforts Against Novel Coronavirus

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:59 IST
HYDERABAD, India, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelra, a leading global data and analytics company, today announced the release of the COVID-19 Drug Repurposing Database (https://www.excelra.com/covid-19-drug-repurposing-database/). The 'open-access' database presents a compilation of 'previously approved' small molecules and biologics with known preclinical, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and toxicity profiles that can rapidly enter either Phase 2 or 3 clinical trials on fast track basis for COVID-19. In addition, the database also includes information on promising drug candidates that are in various 'clinical, pre-clinical and experimental' stages of drug discovery and development for COVID-19. Alluding to this wealth of information, Dr. Nandu Gattu, Senior Vice President, Pharma Analytics, Excelra said, "The COVID-19 DR database is a compilation of crucial data that is dispersed across numerous publications, reports, databases and knowledge-repositories along with referenced literature covering the drug, disease, target, and mechanism of action. Our endeavour is in support to the ongoing global scientific efforts for identifying safe and effective therapeutic options to treat the novel coronavirus disease." Drug Repurposing at Excelra is powered by their Global Repurposing Integrated Platform (GRIP) that combines proprietary repurposing databases, algorithms, analytics tools and a visualization engine. The GRIP database is built by amassing vast chemical data, biological data and clinical data which together contribute to more than 10 million associations among 'drug-disease-target' triads

https://www.excelra.com/translational/#drug_repositioningAbout Excelra:Excelra's data and analytics solutions empower innovation in life sciences across the value chain from discovery to market. The Excelra Edge comes from a seamless amalgamation of proprietary curated data assets, deep domain expertise and data science. The company's multifaceted teams harmonize and analyse large volumes of disparate unstructured data using cutting-edge technologies. We galvanize data-driven decisions to unlock operational efficiencies to accelerate drug discovery and development. Over the past 18 years, Excelra has been the preferred data and analytics partner to over 150 global clients including 15 of the top 20 large Pharma companies

www.excelra.comAccess COVID-19 Drug Repurposing Database: https://www.excelra.com/covid-19-drug-repurposing-database/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692189/Excelra_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

