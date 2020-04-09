Left Menu
Pandemic may cause Africa's 1st recession in 25 years: World Bank

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:16 IST
The World Bank on Thursday warned sub-Saharan Africa could slip into its first recession in a quarter of a century because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We project that economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa will decline from 2.4 percent in 2019 to -2.1 to -5.1 percent in 2020, the first recession in the region in 25 years," the Bank said in an assessment.

