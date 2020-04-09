Adani Green Energy generation capacity jumps 30% to 2.5 GW in FY20

Clean energy firm Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Thursday said its power generation capacity saw a 30 per cent rise at 2,545 MW in FY 2019-20, while total electricity supplies jumped 14.5 per cent to 4,310 million units (MU) during the fiscal. "AGEL has added 587 MW capacity in FY20 and net export (power supply to consumer) of 4,310 million units, up by 14.5 per cent Y-o-Y," a company statement said. Its power generation capacity rose to 2,545 MW in 2019-20 from 1,958 MW in 2018-19.

Its solar power generation capacity rose by 250 MW from 1,898 in 2018-19 to 2,148 MW in 2019-20. Similarly, its wind energy capacity rose by 337 MW to 397 MW in last fiscal from 60 MW a year ago. On the impact of lockdown to contain COVID-19, company said, "Electricity generation has been specified as an essential service amid lockdown." Besides, the company recognised that must run status of all renewable energy (RE) projects in India remains unchanged even during the lockdown period.

It also noted that there is no moratorium applicable on payments for RE generation. The Ministry of Power had clarified to all state governments that obligation to pay for power supplied by IPPs (independent power producers) remains unchanged and bills need to be settled within 45 days of presentation of bill or as provided in the PPA (power purchase agreement). It also said, "All solar and wind plants are in operation as per normal business course. Electricity generated from all plants is being off-taken on a continuous basis in normal course. It is receiving the regular payments from all the DISCOMS." PTI KKS MKJ

