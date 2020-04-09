Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Green Energy generation capacity jumps 30% to 2.5 GW in FY20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:56 IST
Adani Green Energy generation capacity jumps 30% to 2.5 GW in FY20

Clean energy firm Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Thursday said its power generation capacity saw a 30 per cent rise at 2,545 MW in FY 2019-20, while total electricity supplies jumped 14.5 per cent to 4,310 million units (MU) during the fiscal. "AGEL has added 587 MW capacity in FY20 and net export (power supply to consumer) of 4,310 million units, up by 14.5 per cent Y-o-Y," a company statement said. Its power generation capacity rose to 2,545 MW in 2019-20 from 1,958 MW in 2018-19.

Its solar power generation capacity rose by 250 MW from 1,898 in 2018-19 to 2,148 MW in 2019-20. Similarly, its wind energy capacity rose by 337 MW to 397 MW in last fiscal from 60 MW a year ago. On the impact of lockdown to contain COVID-19, company said, "Electricity generation has been specified as an essential service amid lockdown." Besides, the company recognised that must run status of all renewable energy (RE) projects in India remains unchanged even during the lockdown period.

It also noted that there is no moratorium applicable on payments for RE generation. The Ministry of Power had clarified to all state governments that obligation to pay for power supplied by IPPs (independent power producers) remains unchanged and bills need to be settled within 45 days of presentation of bill or as provided in the PPA (power purchase agreement). It also said, "All solar and wind plants are in operation as per normal business course. Electricity generated from all plants is being off-taken on a continuous basis in normal course. It is receiving the regular payments from all the DISCOMS." PTI KKS MKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Preity Zinta shares video of 'agility training' with pet amid lockdown period

Actor Preity Zinta on Thursday shared how she followed her agility training session with pet Bruno. The actor proved that she has no excuses but the determination to follow the workout regimes with full power at home during the lockdown per...

Saudi-led ceasefire in Yemen begins, lifting hopes for peace

A nationwide ceasefire in response to the global coronavirus outbreak went into effect in Yemen on Thursday, raising hope for an end to the five-year-old war that has pushed millions to the brink of famine.A Saudi-led coalition fighting aga...

To allay fears of COVID-19 spread, Punjab ministers attend cremation of man in Rupnagar

In a bid to dispel fears that one may contract COVID-19 by attending the last rites of an infected person, two Punjab ministers took part in the cremation of a 55-year-old man in Rupnagar district on Thursday. State Health Minister Balbir S...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 640pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths-------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020