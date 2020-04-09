Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:09 IST
Investor wealth jumps Rs 3.98 lakh cr as mkts make strong comeback  

Investor wealth on Thursday climbed Rs 3,98,934.79 crore after markets rallied amid hopes of a second stimulus package from the government. The BSE 30-share Sensex ended the day 1,265.66 points or 4.23 per cent higher at 31,159.62. During the day, it zoomed 1,331.24 points to 31,225.20.

Led by the rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies advanced Rs 3,98,934.79 crore to Rs 1,20,81,461.88 crore. "Indian markets in sync with global markets were up again today on expectations of infections peaking out and for more stimulus measures to be announced. This uptrend seems to be a short-term bear market rally and may not be sustainable," Geojit Financial Services Head of Research Vinod Nair said.

"In India, there is speculation that the package may help worst affected sectors and MSMEs may get some relief in the package to be announced," he added. From the 30-share pack, 26 companies closed with gains with auto stocks stealing the limelight.

Mahindra and Mahindra was the top gainer, surging 16.74 per cent, followed by Maruti Suzuki (13.16 per cent), Titan (11.12 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp (9.65 per cent). In the broader market, the midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 3.63 per cent.

All the sectors closed with gains, led by auto which rallied 10.26 per cent, followed by consumer durables, finance, telecom and banking. At the BSE, 1,872 scrips advanced, while 538 declined and 166 remained unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

