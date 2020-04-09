Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI gets Rs 1.13 lakh cr worth bids in targeted LTRO

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:52 IST
RBI gets Rs 1.13 lakh cr worth bids in targeted LTRO

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it has received Rs 1.13 lakh crore worth of bids in the targeted long term repo operation (TLTRO) conducted for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore with a three-year tenor. The RBI received 18 bids in the auction.        “The total bids that were received amounted to Rs 1.13 lakh crore, implying a bid to cover ratio -- the amount of bids received relative to the notified amount -- of 4.5,” RBI said in a release. It allocated an amount of Rs 25,016 crore on a pro-rata allotment percentage of 22.04 per cent. Last month, RBI had announced to conduct auctions of targeted term repos of up to three years tenor of appropriate sizes for a total amount of up to Rs 1,00,000 crore to help banks meet any funding mismatches. The central bank said liquidity availed under TLTRO by banks has to be deployed in investment grade corporate bonds, commercial paper, and non-convertible debentures over and above the outstanding level of their investments in these bonds as on March 27, 2020. Banks have to acquire up to 50 per cent of their incremental holdings of eligible instruments from primary market issuances and the remaining 50 per cent from the secondary market, including from mutual funds and non-banking finance companies, RBI had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IS attack in Syria kills 18 regime forces: monitor

Islamic State group jihadists on Thursday killed at least 18 regime fighters in an attack in central Syria, a war monitor said. Pro-government fighters backed by Russian air strikes were battling off the jihadists on the outskirts of the de...

President confident CSIR enable SA to fight against COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR technology and data which will enable the country to fight against the Coronavirus COVID-19.As a nation, we should be proud that w...

COVID-19: Hry govt to pay double salary to govt doctors, nurses

The Haryana government on Thursday announced to pay double salary to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. Chief Minister Manohar ttar made the announcement after a meeting ...

Italy govt wins Senate confidence vote on decree to help virus-hit economy

The Italian government on Thursday won a confidence vote in the Senate on an emergency decree that lays out measures worth 25 billion euros 28 billion to support the economy battered by a severe COVID-19 outbreak. The package, dubbed the He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020