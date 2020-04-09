Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGrid's investment manger approves acquisition of Gurgaon Palwal transmission proj

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:04 IST
IndiGrid's investment manger approves acquisition of Gurgaon Palwal transmission proj

Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid on Thursday said its investment manger's board has approved proposal to acquire Gurgaon Palwal Transmission, valued at Rs 1,080 crore, from Sterlite Power. The Board of the Investment Manager of IndiGrid, India's first InvIT in the power sector, has approved the acquisition of Gurgaon Palwal Transmission Ltd (GPTL) from Sterlite Power at a value of up to Rs 1,080 crore (USD 140 million), an IndiGrid statement said.

According to the statement, the acquisition would increase the AUM (assets under management) of IndiGrid by 10 per cent to USD 1.75 billion. IndiGrid’s portfolio will increase to ten power transmission projects with a total network of 25 power transmission lines and 7 substations that span more than 6,080 circuit kilometres and 10,735 MVA across 15 states post this acquisition.

The GPTL is part of Inter State Transmission Scheme (ISTS) network and consists of three gas insulated substations (GIS) with a total transformation capacity of 3,000 MVA and 270 circuit kilometers of 400 KV transmission lines spread across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. This project is a strategic asset for ensuring reliable power supply in the region which may reduce the carbon emissions by reducing dependence on DG (diesel generation) sets. The land requirement for this project is also substantially reduced with innovatively designed vertical GIS substation and monopole towers with micro-piling.

IndiGrid had signed a framework agreement in April 2019 with Sterlite Power for acquisition of GPTL upon commissioning. The acquisition, subject to unit holder’s approval and other customary closing adjustments, will be funded through internal accruals, proceeds from the preference issue done in May 2019 and new debt.

It will be accretive to IndiGrid and will leave sufficient debt headroom, with net debt / AUM of approximately 53 per cent post acquisition. With a visibility of Rs 18,000 (USD 2.5 billion) assets under management over the next 15-18 months, IndiGrid remains suitably placed to diversify into other similar infrastructure asset class and further increase the returns for its unit holders without diluting the risk profile, it said.

IndiGrid also looks to acquire solar projects with robust power purchase agreements, operational track record and financially strong counterparties / off-takers. Commenting on the acquisition and the expansion strategy, Harsh Shah, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGrid, said in the statement, "GPTL acquisition is in line with our strategy for acquiring transmission projects to grow returns for unitholders. Over last 12 months, we have raised Rs 2,510 crore (USD 360 million) of capital via preference issue and acquired Rs 7,500 crore (USD 1 Billion) worth of transmission assets. It underlines our ability to grow our portfolio consistently and execute our strategy of enhancing investor returns while maintaining a strong balance sheet".

Earlier in the year, IndiGrid raised Rs 2,510 crore (USD 353 million) of capital by way of preferential issue which was subscribed by KKR and GIC amongst other marquee investors..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IS attack in Syria kills 18 regime forces: monitor

Islamic State group jihadists on Thursday killed at least 18 regime fighters in an attack in central Syria, a war monitor said. Pro-government fighters backed by Russian air strikes were battling off the jihadists on the outskirts of the de...

President confident CSIR enable SA to fight against COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR technology and data which will enable the country to fight against the Coronavirus COVID-19.As a nation, we should be proud that w...

COVID-19: Hry govt to pay double salary to govt doctors, nurses

The Haryana government on Thursday announced to pay double salary to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. Chief Minister Manohar ttar made the announcement after a meeting ...

Italy govt wins Senate confidence vote on decree to help virus-hit economy

The Italian government on Thursday won a confidence vote in the Senate on an emergency decree that lays out measures worth 25 billion euros 28 billion to support the economy battered by a severe COVID-19 outbreak. The package, dubbed the He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020