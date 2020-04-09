Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore donates Rs 1 cr to fight Covid-19

Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore on Thurday announced contribution of Rs 1 crore to Goa state COVID-19 Relief Fund as part of its endeavour to combat the widespread outbreak of deadly COVID-19. Sesa Goa has also been working in close-coordination with the district management to help them in providing necessary infrastructure and provisioning of protective equipment across COVID- 19 medical facilities in Goa

"In the current situation where Goa is going through a tough phase in view of the pandemic, this fund is a contribution by Sesa Goa Iron Ore towards the State Relief Fund of Goa to combat the deadly Coronavirus," Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore CEO Sauvick Mazumdar said in a statement

Sesa Goa Iron Ore has been assisting the communities at various locations with meals, essential groceries, medical facilities and shelter, the statement mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.