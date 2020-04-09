Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:20 IST
Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore donates Rs 1 cr to fight Covid-19

Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore on Thurday announced contribution of Rs 1 crore to Goa state COVID-19 Relief Fund as part of its endeavour to combat the widespread outbreak of deadly COVID-19. Sesa Goa has also been working in close-coordination with the district management to help them in providing necessary infrastructure and provisioning of protective equipment across COVID- 19 medical facilities in Goa

"In the current situation where Goa is going through a tough phase in view of the pandemic, this fund is a contribution by Sesa Goa Iron Ore towards the State Relief Fund of Goa to combat the deadly Coronavirus," Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore CEO Sauvick Mazumdar said in a statement

Sesa Goa Iron Ore has been assisting the communities at various locations with meals, essential groceries, medical facilities and shelter, the statement mentioned.

