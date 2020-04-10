Left Menu
Development News Edition

Loan moratorium: Banks ask customers to be cautious against frauds

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:44 IST
Loan moratorium: Banks ask customers to be cautious against frauds

Several banks have cautioned their customers against possible attempts by fraudsters as they became active to exploit the three-month loan repayment moratorium offer in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Friday. The cyber criminals pretending as officials of banks have been reaching out to borrowers, offering them assistance to avail the loan repayment moratorium scheme for phishing out account details, they said.

"They have become active at a time when people are seeking immediate relief from their financial obligations. "After getting some complaints, many banks have started sending messages to their customers, requesting them to be cautious against possible frauds," an official said.

He, however, did not provide details about number of such cases already registered. Country's largest lender State Bank of India said, "Please note that EMI deferment does not require OTP sharing.

Do not share your OTP." Fraudsters are reaching out to banks' customers through social media, e-mail, phone calls or SMS, another official said. "Don't let fraudsters profit from the pandemic.

Fraudsters are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by preying on public fears," Standard Chartered said in a message. "Posing as bank representative or public officials, they might attempt to obtain personal and financial information from you, which may lead to data compromise and fraudulent transactions," it said.

Axis Bank, in a communication, requested its customers to protect their banking information against frauds relating to EMI moratorium. "Fraudsters have started a new modus operandi to gain access to your banking details. Imposters may contact you to help postpone your EMI payments and request you to share OTP, CVV, password or PIN related to your banking accounts. Stay aware," the lender informed its customers.

ICICI Bank, too, has been requesting its customers to be cautious against the deceptive activities by cyber criminals. The Reserve Bank had recently announced a three-month moratorium on loan repayments in the wake of COVID-19 crisis for dues to be paid between March-May 2020 and left it to the banks to implement the same.

Several private sector banks have decided to go for the "opt-in" option on loan repayment moratorium, putting the onus on the customers to take the initiative of informing the lenders of their choice to go for the three-month breather. A slew of state-run banks have gone for an "opt-out" option where the repayments automatically get deferred unless a customer informs his or her willingness to pay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lady Gaga wants to get married, have kids

Pop star Lady Gaga says it is her desire to get married and become a mother someday. The 34-year-old singer, who will be soon unveiling her new album Chromatica, is currently in a relationship with entrepreneur Michael Polansky.In an interv...

Boris Johnson out of ICU, must rest up says his father

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shifted out of the intensive care unit but will remain in hospital for close monitoring by doctors in the early phase of his recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus that has claimed ...

Toned down aggression was to win back fans not protect IPL contracts: Cummins on Clarke jibe

Australian cricket teams low key aggression against India during the 2018-19 Test series was more about winning back fans than rather protect their IPL contracts, said pace spearhead Pat Cummins rejecting former skipper Michael Clarkes cont...

Tendulkar chips in again to help needy

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who has already donated Rs 50 lakh for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has also decided to feed 5000 people for a month. Apnalaya, a non-profit organsation through a tweet, thanked Tendulkar for doin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020