Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meru to provide cab services to bank employees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 18:35 IST
Meru to provide cab services to bank employees

App-based ride-hailing cab operator Meru Cabs on Friday said it has partnered with major banks, including SBI, Kotak Mahindra, Barclays, RBL and Union Bank to provide travel services to their employees

Meru Cabs, in which Mahindra & Mahindra holds a majority stake, said it has deployed completely sanitized 200 vehicles to provide safe, hygienic and stress-free commute to the bank employees and it is also planning to deploy additional 800 cabs in coming weeks

The company said that as the country deals with the outbreak of COVID-19 and most of the organizations are working remotely, major Indian banks continue to function with certain changes as per the government advisories.  "At a time when transport and movement are a continuous cause of concern, Meru is helping by alleviating this problem by providing essential travel services, especially in cases where the employees do not have their own vehicle," the company said in a statement.  Commenting on the initiative, Meru Mobility Tech Pvt Ltd Founder and CEO Neeraj Gupta said, "with banking sector providing essential support during this lockdown and public transportation being ceased in most of the cities, we at Meru have undertaken supporting our bank employees." He further said Meru has deployed 200 ozone-sanitized vehicles to ensure that bank employees can reach their workplaces in a safe environment.  Meru said it has introduced several measures to enhance customer protection during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. One of the key measures Meru has introduced is a unique 'Ozone Treatment' to sanitize the cabs at designated hubs in the city. This process helps by releasing Ozone (O3) air inside every cab and in the process reducing the extent of viruses and bacteria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU, World Bank to reprioritize EUR 680k funds to help Mongolia fight COVID-19

The European Union and the World Bank will reprioritize the use of EUR 680,000 within the Strengthening Governance in Mongolia Project, funded by the European Union, to support the Governments efforts to respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus ...

Man Utd's Maguire offers food packages to elderly

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has agreed to supply a food package of everyday essentials to the elderly during the coronavirus lockdown. Maguire and his father approached Herrings Top Shop in Mosborough, his hometown near Sheffiel...

Lebanon seizes 25 tonnes of hashish to be smuggled to Africa

Lebanese police have seized about 25 tonnes of hashish that were set to be smuggled to an African state, in the countrys biggest drug bust, Lebanese security forces said on Friday. The hashish was hidden in eight trucks which were stopped l...

Bail plea of former UPPCL MD rejected

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of former UPPCL managing director Ayodhya Prasad Mishra, presently in jail in connection with the investment of crores of rupees of the State Power Employees Provide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020