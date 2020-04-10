Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico says reached deal with Trump to cut crude output

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:00 IST
Mexico says reached deal with Trump to cut crude output

The president of Mexico -- the lone holdout in an global deal to cut crude production -- said Friday he has reached a deal with President Donald Trump to reduce oil output. Mexico will cut production by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, adding that it was Trump who reached out to him.

"Trump communicated with us," he told a news conference. The announcement came hours after OPEC revealed that major oil producers around the world -- except Mexico -- had agreed to cut output by 10 percent in a bid to support falling prices.

Oil prices have been wallowing near two-decade lows due to the coronavirus pandemic and a price war between key players Saudi Arabia and Russia. The agreement will see output between May and June cut by 10 million bpd and another eight million from July to December, but it depends on Mexico's consent to take effect.

Under the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries deal, Mexico would have had to cut its output by 400,000 bpd. But Mexico resisted, and wanted the reduction limited to 100,000. Lopez Obrador said on Friday that Trump agreed to cut US production by an extra 250,000 bpd "as compensation" for Mexico.

"They asked us for a reduction like that of Saudi Arabia, like that of Russia, of around 23 percent of production," said Lopez Obrador. "We resisted to the end because it cost us a lot of effort to raise production." In February, Mexico's state oil company Pemex reported losses of 346 billion pesos ($18.3 billion) for 2019, a 92 percent increase on the previous year's deficit.

Production has fallen by 50 percent since 2004 when it was 3.4 million bpd. Leftist Loprez Obrador, who came to power in late 2018, said Mexican oil production fell for 14 years due to the energy reform policies of the previous government that opened up the sector to private enterprise.

"They estimated that the energy reform would attract foreign investment. They gave out contracts and estimated that we'd produce three million barrels a day but the truth is we have a production of 1.7 million barrels," said the president. The Lopez Obrador government has already invested $10 billion in Pemex in a bid to prop up the finances of a company considered a bulwark of national sovereignty.

While the government hasn't canceled the privatization initiative of the previous administration, it has stopped issuing new exploration contracts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Decision on extending lockdown to be decided after cabinet meet: Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said a decision on extension or ending the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus will be taken after a Cabinet meeting. Referring to states like Odisha announcing the decision...

Bank credit growth slumps to 5-decade low of 6.14 pc in FY20

Bank credit growth decelerated to an over five-decade low of 6.14 per cent in the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, amid a faltering economy, lower demand and risk aversion among banks, RBI data showed. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160; Bank advances ...

IMF's Georgieva creates external advisory panel on pandemic

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday announced the creation of an external advisory group to provide input on policy challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and its massive economic impact.The ...

HP scribe booked for 'fake news’ about migrants not getting ration; he writes to PM Modi, CM

An FIR has been registered against a journalist in Mandi, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakurs home district, for allegedly publishing fake news about migrant labourers not getting ration here, police said on Friday. The multimedia journalist, As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020