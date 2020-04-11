Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: UCO Bank to reopen sealed Kolkata branch from Monday

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:15 IST
COVID-19: UCO Bank to reopen sealed Kolkata branch from Monday

State-run UCO Bank will reopen one of its branches in the city on Monday, which was sealed after the branch manager's mother was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, an official said. The lender decided to resume work at its Lala Lajpat Rai Sarani branch, located at Bhawanipore area in the city, by deputing staff from other units, the bank's MD and CEO A K Goel told PTI.

The branch was sealed on Friday as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, he said. "The branch manager's mother was found to be infected with coronavirus. The branch is now sealed and being disinfected and sanitised," Goel said.

All the employees of the branch have been quarantined, he said. "Today being the second Saturday, banks across the country are closed. From Monday, the branch will resume normal banking transactions as staff from other units will be deputed there," he said.

Goel said the customers should not face any problem as all the branches are under CBS (core banking solution) platform. All India Bank Officers' Confederation state general secretary Sanjay Das said that managing the customers in city branches is not a problem as the turnout has been very low.

"There is a pressure in rural branches and it is becoming a problem for the staff to maintain social distancing norms there," he said, adding that sanitising the branches should be done on a regular basis. He said employees of banks are scared amid the COVID- 19 crisis and they must be given enough personal protective gears as a safeguard against the virus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

India to extend nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus - state minister

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend a nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, the chief minister of Delhi state said on Saturday, without disclosing how long the extension would be for. Earlier in ...

COVID-19: Deve Gowda donates Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, K'taka and Ker CM relief fund

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has contributed Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, the Karnataka and Kerala Chief Ministers relief funds from his pension, towards fighting COVID-19, his office said on Saturday. Out of the pension he rece...

Surgeon moves SC, seeks modification of order asking pvt. labs to conduct free COVID-19 tests

An orthopedic surgeon moved the Supreme Court on Saturday, seeking a modification of the courts April 8 order directing authorities to ensure COVID-19 tests in approved government and private laboratories be conducted free of cost. Kaushal ...

Mali announces coronavirus aid package, maintains election date

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced a coronavirus aid package for poor people and hard-hit firms, as cases continue to rise in the war-torn West African state. The president warned on Friday that the countrys already war-b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020