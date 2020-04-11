COVID-19: UCO Bank to reopen sealed Kolkata branch from Monday

State-run UCO Bank will reopen one of its branches in the city on Monday, which was sealed after the branch manager's mother was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, an official said. The lender decided to resume work at its Lala Lajpat Rai Sarani branch, located at Bhawanipore area in the city, by deputing staff from other units, the bank's MD and CEO A K Goel told PTI.

The branch was sealed on Friday as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, he said. "The branch manager's mother was found to be infected with coronavirus. The branch is now sealed and being disinfected and sanitised," Goel said.

All the employees of the branch have been quarantined, he said. "Today being the second Saturday, banks across the country are closed. From Monday, the branch will resume normal banking transactions as staff from other units will be deputed there," he said.

Goel said the customers should not face any problem as all the branches are under CBS (core banking solution) platform. All India Bank Officers' Confederation state general secretary Sanjay Das said that managing the customers in city branches is not a problem as the turnout has been very low.

"There is a pressure in rural branches and it is becoming a problem for the staff to maintain social distancing norms there," he said, adding that sanitising the branches should be done on a regular basis. He said employees of banks are scared amid the COVID- 19 crisis and they must be given enough personal protective gears as a safeguard against the virus outbreak.

