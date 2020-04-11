Left Menu
Nalco to fund 200-bedded Covid-19 hospital in Odisha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:34 IST
State-run miner Nalco will fund an exclusive 200-bedded hospital for COVID-19 patients in Odisha, the company said on Saturday. "Showing commitment and solidarity with the home state in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) ... has come forward to fund an exclusive 200-bedded Covid19 hospital at Nabarangpur, Odisha," the PSU said in a statement.

A tripartiteent in this context has been signed by Nalco, District Administration and Christian Hospital, Nabarangpur on Saturday, the statement said. The 200-bedded hospital will have medical facilities exclusively for treatment of Covid 19 patients.

Under the agreement a Covid 19 exclusive isolation facility care centre has been made at B.Ed college, Hirli, Nabarangpur. With the exclusive Covid19 hospital being operational in the tribal dominated district of Nabarangpur, hopes are high that it will also be helpful for other adjoining districts of southern Odisha,viz Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Kalahandi. "We have stood with the people of Odisha in the past during natural calamities. This time, the crisis is more challenging and of unprecedented scale, and we at Nalco reiterate our pledge to extend our wholehearted support in whatever ways we can," company's CMD Sridhar Patra said. Earlier, Nalco employees had contributed two-day salary amounting to Rs 5.2 crore which has been remitted to PM CARES Fund and Odisha CM’s Relief Fund, i.e Rs, 2.6 crore each. The company is a navratna central public sector enterprises which comes under the Ministry of Mines.

