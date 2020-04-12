Left Menu
Lockdown:British Airways to fly back 900 UK nationals from Guj

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-04-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 11:33 IST
The British Airways will operate three flights from here in the next few days to take back 900 UK nationals stranded in Gujarat due to the lockdown, the Ahmedabad Airport authorities on Sunday. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport here will facilitate operation of three relief flights of the British Airways fortransporting the British nationals who are standard in Gujarat, the airport said in a release.

Flight numbers BA9113C, BA9117C and BA9117C will operate on April 13, 15 and 17, respectively, it said. "It is estimated that approximately 300 passengers will board each of these flights from Ahmedabad," it said.

Two aircraft will arrive here from the Heathrow Airport in London and leave for the UK capital on April 13 and 15. The third aircraft will arrive in Ahmedabad from Hyderabad on April 17 and depart for London the same day, it said. "Special care will be taken for the facilitation of passengers and social distancing, in line with directives of the Government of India," the release said, adding that the SVPI Airport has requested all the passengers to follow instructions of the staff on duty.

SVPI Airport Director Manoj Gangal is in constant touch with the British High Commission to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the passengers, it added..

