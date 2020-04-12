Left Menu
Development News Edition

People's Bank of China now owns 1.01 pc stake in HDFC

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has bought 1.01 per cent stake in the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 16:57 IST
People's Bank of China now owns 1.01 pc stake in HDFC
PBOC held 1.75 crore shares of HDFC during the quarter that ended in March, according to data submitted by the company to the BSE.. Image Credit: ANI

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has bought 1.01 per cent stake in the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). PBOC held 1.75 crore shares of HDFC during the quarter that ended in March, according to the data submitted by the company to the BSE.

HDFC Vice Chairman and CEO Keki Mistry said the PBOC has been an existing shareholder and had owned 0.8 per cent in the company as of March 2019. "The disclosure has been made now since the stake has hit the 1 per cent regulatory threshold. They have been accumulating the shares over a year and are now holding 1.01 per cent," added Mistry.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, HDFC shares fell nearly 39.87 per cent this year from a high of Rs 2,493 to a low of Rs 1,499 last week. The stock rallied 13.54 per cent last week to close at Rs 1,702 on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors hold a 70.88 per cent stake in the company. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. In grim milestone, United States logs worlds highest coronavirus death tollThe United States surpassed Italy on Saturday as the country with the highest reported coronavirus death t...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. The Beatles handwritten Hey Jude lyrics sell for 910,000 at auctionArtist Paul McCartneys handwritten lyrics to The Beatles hit song Hey Jude sold for 910,000 on Friday, nine time...

British PM's pregnant fiancee speaks of "very dark times" while he was in hospital

Carrie Symonds, the pregnant fiance of Boris Johnson, has praised the medical staff who helped the British Prime Minister come through COVID-19, adding that there were very dark times last week. I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. Th...

Tremors felt in Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in Delhi shook the region on Sunday evening, prompting panic-stricken people to rush out of their homes. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.45 pm.Its epicen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020