Left Menu
Development News Edition

No need to file hard copy of application for seeking anti-dumping or safeguard probe: DGTR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:05 IST
No need to file hard copy of application for seeking anti-dumping or safeguard probe: DGTR

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the Commerce Ministry, has said that there is no need for an applicant seeking a probe for anti-dumping or safeguard or countervailing duties to file a hard copy of the application. In a trade notice, the directorate said that in the wake of lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, it has become essential to make "temporary" changes in the investigation process to facilitate interested parties to apply for and participate in probes as well as enable officers to conduct investigations.

As a temporary measure, it said for filing of applications, "there shall be no necessity of filing of a hard copy (or paper copy) of the application or any supporting document". It said that the applications may be signed, scanned and emailed with supporting documents to 'ad11-dgtr@gov.in'.

For filing of submissions for the ongoing investigations, the DGTR said interested parties should file questionnaire responses, submissions and any other communication by email. Oral hearings/consultations would be held through video conferencing, it added.

Since it would not be possible for the investigation teams to undertake on-site visits to verify the information provided by interested parties, all parties should ensure provision of all supporting data/information in respect of the submissions made, it said. "This trade notice shall be valid till June 30," it added.

The DGTR had earlier launched an online system -- ARTIS -- for filing anti-dumping applications by domestic industry with an aim to facilitate speedy resolution of dumping issues. The directorate, investigation arm of the ministry, deals with anti-dumping duty, safeguard duty, and countervailing duty.

These duties are trade remedy measures, provided under an agreement of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to its member countries. They are used to provide a level playing field to domestic industry in case of dumping of goods, significant increase in imports and subsidised imports.

In 2018-19, DGTR had initiated 24 anti-dumping (both fresh and review) investigations and issued final findings in 50 such cases. During the same fiscal, it started five countervailing duty probes, while one safeguard measure investigation was also finalised during the period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. In grim milestone, United States logs worlds highest coronavirus death tollThe United States surpassed Italy on Saturday as the country with the highest reported coronavirus death t...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. The Beatles handwritten Hey Jude lyrics sell for 910,000 at auctionArtist Paul McCartneys handwritten lyrics to The Beatles hit song Hey Jude sold for 910,000 on Friday, nine time...

British PM's pregnant fiancee speaks of "very dark times" while he was in hospital

Carrie Symonds, the pregnant fiance of Boris Johnson, has praised the medical staff who helped the British Prime Minister come through COVID-19, adding that there were very dark times last week. I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. Th...

Tremors felt in Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in Delhi shook the region on Sunday evening, prompting panic-stricken people to rush out of their homes. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.45 pm.Its epicen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020