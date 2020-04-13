CCI approves acquisition by Emerald Sage Investment in Apollo Tyres

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves proposed acquisition of 9.93% stake by Emerald Sage Investment Limited in Apollo Tyres Limited. The proposed combination envisages subscription by Emerald Sage Investment Limited (Emerald) to 10.80 crores compulsorily convertible preference shares constituting approximately 9.93% of the post-issue paid-up share capital of Apollo Tyres Limited (Apollo).

Emerald is an investment holding company incorporated under the laws of Mauritius. Shareholders of Emerald are certain private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC, which acts as a manager to certain private equity funds. The portfolio companies owned by these private equity funds are active in a variety of sectors including energy, financial services, healthcare and consumer, industrial and business services, technology, media, and telecommunications.

Apollo is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of automotive tires. The product portfolio of the Apollo group consists of tires of passenger cars, sports utility vehicles, multi-utility vehicles, light trucks, etc., and retreading material.

(With Inputs from PIB)

