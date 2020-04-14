JUNO Growth Fund is best-performing KiwiSaver growth fund

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-04-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 08:22 IST
Data from Morningstar, the fund investment research firm, reveals that the JUNO Growth Fund was the top-performing KiwiSaver growth fund for the 12 months to 31 March 2020.

MoneyHub Researcher Christopher Walsh said:

"The ANZ/OneAnswer fund, the top-performing fund for the period, is an 'aggressive' fund. Based on this, we believe the JUNO Growth fund is the best-performing growth fund for the year-to-date."

"However, we remind KiwiSaver members that retirement saving is a long-term commitment and short-term results are no indication of future performance".

"With the NZX 50 relatively flat between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2020, index funds have protected capital while some actively managed funds have reported below-market results".

"Some active management, particularly in times of uncertainty, indicates it can outperform passive funds, at least in the short-term".

"People may have seen their balances fall over the last few weeks, but deciding to switch is a decision that shouldn't be rushed".

