Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown extension: Renewed concern among transporters regarding sustenance: AIMTC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:46 IST
Lockdown extension: Renewed concern among transporters regarding sustenance: AIMTC

Truckers' body All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Tuesday said there is renewed concern among transport sector regarding its sustenance due to the extension of the lockdown while seeking Rs 200 crore from the government's coronavirus combat corpus to ensure food and water for drivers and helpers on the move. The truckers body also claimed that while the home ministry has issued directives that trucks carrying goods, essential or non-essential or empty vehicle should not be stopped but on the ground local authorities are not honouring it in many places and stated if such a scenario persists then the scarcity of essential supplies is inevitable.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to extend the lockdown till May 3, AIMTC Chairman Core Committee and former president Bal Malkit Singh said,"...there is renewed concern among the transport sector regarding its sustenance". While the prime minister has asked corporate and public sector enterprises to cooperate in this hour of crisis by taking care of the workforce and their dependent, Singh claimed, "it has come to light that even public sector enterprise like Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited, a joint venture of Maharashtra Government and GAIL, are rescinding their work contract and rendering hundreds of poor truckers without work." "The corporates and PSEs should honour their existing work contracts as on it depends livelihood of many others," he said.

Highlighting issues faced by truckers on the road, Singh said drivers need to be motivated to come-back to work and Rs 50 lakh insurance should be immediately announced for them by the government apart from recognition of their efforts and contribution to the country. Drivers who are behind the wheels on date carrying essential or non-essential supplies or empty vehicles must be assured to reach their destination without any hassle, he said, adding the home ministry directives to not stop trucks are not being followed at several places. "It must be ensured that the directives issued by the MHA should reach the ground level at every police station, district, taluk level so that their no roadblocks in the movement of trucks carrying any type of loads, and it should be facilitated instead," Singh said.

There is also acute shortage of labour, staff, loading and unloading staff, but due to lack of transportation services they are not able to reach their stations, he added. Singh further said, "The government is spending Rs 2 lakh crore to fight coronavirus. Let Rs 200 crore be spent to ensure food and water for drivers and helpers on the move." He said the government must use its reach and resources at the district level to set up a place every 200 km to bring stranded trucks on the roads due to disruption of supply chain, where they can be sanitised and then allowed to move on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says virus deaths drop below 100 for first time in month

Iran said on Tuesday that the number of lives lost in the country to the novel coronavirus dropped to double figures for the first time in one monthHealth ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 98 deaths from the COVID-19 disease were r...

SPO killed in terror attack in J-K's Kishtwar laid to rest

A Special Police Officer who was killed in an attack by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar was laid to rest in his native village in the hilly district on Tuesday. SPO Pasid Iqbal was on patrol duty in the high-altitude Tan...

Former Finnish president Ahtisaari recovering from coronavirus

Finlands former president Martti Ahtisaari, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008, is recovering after being infected with the coronavirus, Finlands presidential office said on Tuesday, some three weeks after Ahtisaari and his wife were fou...

COVID: Village heads in Haryana persuade villagers to give up hookah sessions

Hookah smoking sessions - a common sight in Haryana villages- have now taken a break as village heads have prevailed upon locals not to share the smoking pipes to contain spread of coronavirus. Playing their role in spreading awareness on c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020