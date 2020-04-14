Maha govt working on how to resume industrial production

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said 10 districts in the state have not reported any coronavirus case and the government is working on how to seal them completely and restart industries there and bring normalcy. Earlier, state Industries Minister Subhash Desai also asked his department to draft a proposal on how to restart industrial production in these districts.

But, there would be no permission for any industrial or business activity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, which have been categorised as red zones due to a large number of coronavirus cases, he said. "I have asked my department to come up with a proposal on how to start industrial production from districts excluding Mumbai and Pune," Desai tweeted late Monday evening.

"One key demand we will be making before the Centre is extending bank loans for next couple of months so that small and medium scale industries could pay salaries to its employees," he added. On Tuesday, the cabinet sub-committee chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting following which Thorat told reporters that the ministers discussed how industries and works under the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) can be allowed to resume in those districts.

Discussions were also held on how sugarcane cutters can be medically examined and sent back to their respective districts. During the meeting, detailed discussions took place on steps to curb the spread of coronavirus and how to improve the state's economy, the minister said.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that some decisions will have to be taken at the state level.We discussed those steps as well," he said. Out of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra, 10 have not reported any coronavirus case so far.

"Borders of these 10 districts can be sealed and internally industries can be allowed to resume and generate employment. Essential services and transportation also need to be ensured," Thorat said. The cabinet sub-committee includes Ajit Pawar, who also holds charge of the finance department, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister Anil Parab and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

