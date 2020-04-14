Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-JPMorgan profit plunges on coronavirus loan provisions

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:59 IST
UPDATE 1-JPMorgan profit plunges on coronavirus loan provisions

JPMorgan Chase & Co's quarterly profit slumped by more than two-thirds as the coronavirus pandemic and record low oil prices forced the largest U.S. bank to boost reserves to protect it from a wave of potential loan defaults.

Provision for credit losses jumped over five-fold to $8.3 billion in the first quarter, with two-thirds of the additional credit reserves taken for consumer loans. "Given the likelihood of a fairly severe recession, it was necessary to build credit reserves," JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a statement.

Dimon had warned shareholders last week that the coronavirus crisis would hurt profits "meaningfully" through 2020. The pandemic has shut down businesses, put nearly 10 million people out of work in the United States alone and is expected to cause a global recession not seen in generations.

The bank's net income fell to $2.87 billion, or 78 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $9.18 billion, or $2.65 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $1.84 per share, according to Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable with estimates.

Profit was also hurt by a $951-million charge in its investment bank due to a markdown on the bank's bridge book. There have so far been more than 1.8 million reported cases of COVID-19, the deadly respiratory disease stemming from the virus, and 115,242 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. (https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-HEALTH-MAP/0100B59S39E/index.html)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Spain split between concern and relief as coronavirus lockdown eased

The construction sector across Spain and other industries in Catalonia and the Basque Country went back to work on Tuesday, after the government eased one of the worlds toughest coronavirus lockdowns as the pace of new infections slowed.How...

Gautam Navlakha surrenders before NIA in Bhima Koregaon case

Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha surrendered before the National Investigation Agency NIA on Tuesday here after the Supreme Court had rejected his plea seeking extension of time in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Nav...

India should overhaul tax system, lower I-T rate for individuals to 15-20 pc: PayMate CFO

India should overhaul its tax system and lower rates for all individual taxpayers to 15-20 per cent, B2B payment solutions provider PayMates CFO Ravi Vishvanathan has said. He said that post COVID-19 pandemic, global trade would be on the...

APMCs in Gujarat to resume operations from Apr 15: Govt

In a relief for farmers hit by the coronavirus lockdown, all Agricultural Produce Market Committees APMCs in Gujarat will resume operations from Wednesday with the special focus on social distancing and avoiding crowding, the state governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020