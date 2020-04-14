Tomar directs agriculture universities to start online classes

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday directed all agriculture universities in the country to start online classes for their students. The minister gave this instruction while assessing the works of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in minimising the impact of coronavirus on farmers and the farm sector.

ICAR, through Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), has helped about 2 crore farmers in combating coronavirus disease, an official statement said. Tomar said online classes should be conducted in all the agriculture universities.

ICAR DG Trilochan Mohapatra informed that farmers are being advised about the need of wearing masks and social distancing while carrying out sowing, harvesting, storage and marketing of their produce. Farmers are also being regularly updated about the exemptions given by the governments for the agriculture sector.

ICAR has also notified its three research institutes for testing of COVID-19. Its various guest houses have been offered for the quarantine purpose..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.