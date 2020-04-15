Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK will recover 'quickly and strongly' after COVID-19 crisis: Rishi Sunak

PTI | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:25 IST
UK will recover 'quickly and strongly' after COVID-19 crisis: Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@RishiSunak)

The economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis would be "significant, but temporary", UK's Indian-origin finance minister Rishi Sunak has said, exuding confidence that Britain's economy will bounce back "quickly and strongly" once the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control. The UK Chancellor on Tuesday led the daily Downing Street briefing soon after the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR), Britain independent spending watchdog, released its forecast that the crisis-hit economy would shrink by a record 35 percent as a result of the lockdown.

Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys chief Narayana Murthy, said the forecast was only one possible scenario, but it is still important that the government is honest with people about what is happening with the economy. "These are tough times, and there will be more to come. This is going to be hard, our economy's going to take a significant hit and as I've said before that's not an abstract thing, people are going to feel that in their jobs and in their household incomes," said the minister.

"But I think the measures we've put in place will help and then as we get through this it will mean that we can recover quickly and strongly and get our lives and economy back to normal," he said. In its report, the OBR said a three-month lockdown followed by three months of partial restrictions would trigger an economic decline of 35.1 percent in the quarter to June alone, following growth of 0.2 percent in the first three months of this year.

While the UK economy would contract by 12.8 percent this year under this scenario, it is expected to get back to its pre-crisis growth trend by the end of 2020. "The OBR has been clear that if we had not taken the actions we had, the situation would be much worse. In other words, our plan was the right plan," said Sunak.

Besides the economy, the Cabinet minister gave the latest health update and revealed a daily rise of 778 to the country's COVID-19 death toll, taking the total to 12,107. Sunak said the figures were a daily reminder about the importance of the British public continuing to comply with the government's strict social distancing measures in place.

Professor Stephen Powis, the Medical Director for the National Health Service, said there was increasing evidence now that the number of hospital admissions is stabilizing and plateauing in London and other areas of the country as a result of the lockdown. "We are beginning to see the benefits of the undoubted hardship that we have all been asked to go through in terms of social distancing, in terms of not meeting with friends and family.

"It's really important that those benefits are maintained, that we continue to follow the instructions that we have all been given and we will then get on top of this virus," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

2 COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat, 56 new cases push state tally to 695

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 695 in Gujarat after 56 fresh cases were reported in the state, Gujarat Health Department said on Wednesday. Also, two new deaths were reported in Ahmedabad and Surat, with the toll increa...

Lawyers grapple with new way of work in district courts, seek tech upgrade

Lawyers at the seven district courts in the city are struggling with the video conferencing system in place for hearing urgent matters amid the coronavirus outbreak and want the system to be upgraded on a war footing. From sending a PDF fil...

Rashida Jones, Will McCormack to star in animated sci-fi comedy for Quibi

Actors Rashida Jones and Will McCormack are set to feature in a 2D animated science-fiction comedy series developed by Quibi, the short-form streaming platform. According to Variety, the series has the working title of Filthy Animals.It rev...

Swedish spring mini-budget promises SEK 100 bln to fight coronavirus crisis

Sweden will spend more than 100 billion Swedish crowns 10 billion in its spring mini-budget to fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has shut down much of the economy, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020