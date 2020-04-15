Left Menu
Esperer Onco Nutrition raises funds from Zenfold Ventures

15-04-2020
Esperer Onco Nutrition on Wednesday said it has raised significant funding from strategic investment and venture builder fund, Zenfold Ventures, to expand reach to the US and European markets. Zenfold Ventures has taken equity stake in the company for its investment, Esperer Onco Nutrition (EON) said in a statement. It, however, did not disclose the amount of the funding raised or the stake taken by the Zenfold Ventures in the company.

"This infusion will help us reach more cancer patients in a shorter time," Esperer Onco Nutrition Founder and CEO Raktim Chattopadhyay said. The company's nutri-therapies provide the much-needed body strength for onco-patients to overcome the side effect of primary treatment providing better outcomes for onco-patients, he added.

The company plans to use the latest funds to expand its reach to the US and European markets and also to build a talent pool, Chattopadhyay said. "At present, some of the ventures we are building are in the space of nutraceuticals. We believe EON has a very scientifically backed approach to nutrition and has strong capabilities to execute of the vision," Zenfold Ventures Managing Partner Arun Dubey said.

