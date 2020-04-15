Left Menu
Virus sends Germany into recession, to last until mid-year: ministry

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:56 IST
Europe's economic powerhouse Germany has been in recession since March, with the slump sparked by the coronavirus pandemic likely to last until the middle of the year, the economy ministry said Wednesday

"Falling global demand, interruption of supply chains, changes in consumers' behaviour and uncertainty among investors" had all made themselves felt in export giant Germany, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

