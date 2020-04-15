Virus sends Germany into recession, to last until mid-year: ministry

Europe's economic powerhouse Germany has been in recession since March, with the slump sparked by the coronavirus pandemic likely to last until the middle of the year, the economy ministry said Wednesday

"Falling global demand, interruption of supply chains, changes in consumers' behaviour and uncertainty among investors" had all made themselves felt in export giant Germany, the ministry said.

