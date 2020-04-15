Left Menu
WTI oil price hits lowest level for 18 years

PTI | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:47 IST
The benchmark WTI oil contract extended its slide Wednesday, hitting the lowest level since 2002, with output cuts planned by producers seen as not enough to offset a coronavirus-fuelled slump in demand

WTI tumbled to $19.20 per barrel, while Brent North Sea crude was down at USD 28.38.

