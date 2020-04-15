WTI oil price hits lowest level for 18 years

The benchmark WTI oil contract extended its slide Wednesday, hitting the lowest level since 2002, with output cuts planned by producers seen as not enough to offset a coronavirus-fuelled slump in demand

WTI tumbled to $19.20 per barrel, while Brent North Sea crude was down at USD 28.38.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.