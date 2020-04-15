Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 10.2 lakh refunds worth Rs 4,250 crore issued in a week: CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Wednesday it has issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totalling Rs 4,250 crore as on April 14.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:09 IST
Over 10.2 lakh refunds worth Rs 4,250 crore issued in a week: CBDT
About 1.75 lakh more refunds are in the process of issuance this week. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Wednesday it has issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totalling Rs 4,250 crore as on April 14. These refunds are over and above the 2.5 crore refunds already issued in FY 19-20 till March 31 totalling Rs 1.84 lakh crore, it said in a statement.

CBDT about 1.75 lakh more refunds are in the process of issuance this week. These refunds will get credited directly to the taxpayer bank account in five to seven business days from issuance. However, in about 1.74 lakh cases, e-mail responses are awaited from taxpayers regarding reconciliation with their outstanding tax demand for which a reminder email has been sent asking them to respond within seven days so that the refund can be processed accordingly.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

African Union chief says Trump decision on WHO 'deeply regrettable'

The decision by US President Donald Trump to freeze funding to the World Health Organization WHO amid the coronavirus pandemic is deeply regrettable, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairman of the African Union Commission, said Wednesday. Today m...

Austria to allow tennis, golf and other social-distancing-friendly sports

Austria, which has started loosening its coronavirus lockdown, said on Wednesday it would allow some sports compatible with social distancing like tennis and golf to resume from May 1. The Alpine republic acted early in its outbreak to clos...

Russia slams 'selfish' US move to halt WHO funding

US President Donald Trumps freeze on funding for the World Health Organisation is a selfish response to the global pandemic, a senior Russian official said on WednesdayWe see yesterdays announcement by Washington on freezing funding of the ...

25 cops chosen for DGP Honour in Punjab

As many as 25 police officials have been chosen for the coveted Director General of Police Honour for their services to the society during the ongoing lockdown in Punjab. The awardees include four superintendent of police, one assistant sup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020