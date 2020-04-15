KTM terms as false reports on ban on tourism activity due to virus outbreak

The Kerala Travel Mart, a non-profit organisation,on Wednesday denied reports that all tourism activity in Kerala has been banned till October- November this year following the COVID-19 outbreak, asserting that the state government has not come out with any such instruction. KTM president Baby Mathew Somatheeram said that certain sections are spreading this false propaganda by misinterpreting the positive suggestion made by state Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac that efforts to revive tourism in the state should start now itself.

"It is significant that the Finance Minister has also noted that the experience of the foreign tourists,who have recovered from COVID-19 by receivingeffective treatment and care in Kerala, itself will boost the states tourism prospects in the coming days, Mathew said in a statement here. The situation in Kerala is expected to become normal by the end of the second phase of the lockdown.

The state's sterling performance in containing COVID-19, thanks to its robust public health system and excellent community health parameters, has attracted global attention, he said. The state is now making all preparations to receive tourists once the country becomes COVID-free.

Kerala Tourism is drawing up ambitious plans to attract domestic tourists in a big way, Mathew added. KTM is a non-profit organization which has been keen on promoting tourism and its various sectors in the state.PTI TGB WELCOME state.PTI TGB WELCOME

