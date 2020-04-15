Left Menu
Development News Edition

Religare Finvest pays back Rs 837 cr to lenders in March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:10 IST
Religare Finvest pays back Rs 837 cr to lenders in March

Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), which is under the RBI's prompt corrective action framework, repaid Rs 837 crore dues to lenders last month, according to sources. A large part of the total repayment came from the timely collection of standard assets and foreclosure of some of the loan accounts, the sources said.

RFL has so far recovered about Rs 6,450 crore since January 2018 from both standard and non-standard accounts and has made payments to the lenders, despite being constrained by the corrective action plan of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), sources said. Last year, the RBI put this non-banking financial company (NBFC) under the PCA framework due to deteriorating financial health of the firm.

For non-standard accounts or non-performing assets (NPAs), the company has been aggressive in its litigation challenges and has managed to recover a substantial portion of the NPA amount stuck in litigation through legal recovery, the sources said. The company also sold some of the stressed assets to asset reconstruction firms and reduced the level of non-performing assets (NPAs).

As part of the revival plan, the company is looking at a debt resolution plan with the support of the banks and regulators. The RBI earlier this year halted the proposal to sell stake of RFL by promoter Religare Enterprises Ltd to the TCG Advisory Pvt Ltd, part of Purnendu Chatterjee's The Chatterjee Group (TCG).

The company is in financial distress due to alleged misappropriation of funds by erstwhile promoters Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder Singh. Multiple investigative agencies are probing the case financial bungling..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italians question merits of virus testing

Testing is being held up as the worlds best bet for ending the economically crippling -- and emotionally draining -- coronavirus lockdown. But some doctors at the Italian epicentre of the health crisis doubt that countries can test their wa...

Health Ministry identifies 170 districts in India as hotspots

The Union Health Ministry has declared 170 districts as COVID-19 hotspots and 207 districts as non-hotspots, officials said on Wednesday, reiterating that there has been no community transmission of the disease in the country so far. Addres...

India facilitating return of 180 stranded Pakistanis

New Delhi, Apr 15 PTIis facilitating the return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals to their home country, official sources said on Wednesday. The Ministry of External Affairs has been helping a number of foreign missions to evacuate their ...

MFIs may face liquidity, debt servicing challenges in absence of loan moratorium from banks

Microfinance institutions MFIs are likely to face severe liquidity and debt servicing challenges if banks do not offer loan repayment moratorium to them, according to rating agencies. Though most of the micro lenders have extended the three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020