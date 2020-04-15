Have taken steps to ensure continuous connectivity during extended phase of lockdown: TAIPA

TAIPA on Wednesday said the industry would continue to ensure 24/7 connectivity during the extended lockdown period, as telecom infrastructure providers have taken a series of measures including providing temporary stay arrangements at data centres, and availibility of vehicles to facilitate movement of technical staff to the sites. "All telecom sites pan India (5.92 lakh) are being monitored by IPs (infrastructure providers) every hour and the rescue teams working on ground 24X7 to keep all sites up and running despite the hurdles/hiccups faced, if any," the Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) said in a statement.

The association, whose members include key telecom infrastructure players like Indus Towers, ATC Group Companies, Bharti Infratel, GTL Infrastructure, Reliance Infratel, Tower Vision, Sterlite Technologies and Space Teleinfra, said the industry has ensured the security of telecom personnels. They have been provided with necessary Personal Protective Equipment, sanitizers, masks, among others, along with necessary protection tools to handle electricity related issues.

"The necessary support has been extended by the various ministries to the telecom infra players for continued operations of telecom services. "Despite the administration being extremely pro-active, there were some initial challenges and telecom infrastructure providers' pro-active approach has helped to handle this crisis in a very methodical manner," TAIPA said.

It added that telecom infrastructure providers have made temporary stay arrangements at their data centres and have ensured availability of vehicles to facilitate movement of technical staff to the sites. Fresh guidelines were issued by the government on Wednesday for enforcing the second phase of coronavirus lockdown, which is aimed to contain the spread of the pandemic that has killed over 370 people and infected over 11,000 in the country.

Industrial units in rural areas will be allowed to function from April 20, provided they follow social distancing norms, while all kinds of public transport will be barred and public places closed till May 3, according to guidelines. Services provided by self-employed electricians, IT repair personnel, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters will be allowed from April 20.

Manufacturing, industrial units with access control in SEZs, export oriented units, industrial estates, industrial townships will also be allowed to function from April 20..

