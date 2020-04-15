Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj govt to provide free certified maize, millet seeds to farmers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:57 IST
Raj govt to provide free certified maize, millet seeds to farmers

The Rajasthan government has decided to provide certified seeds of maize and millet to farmers free of cost for the Kharif season in 2020. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal of Rajasthan State Seed Corporation Limited to procure certified seeds from National Seed Corporation to provide relief to the farmers amid coronavirus crisis.

Millions of farmers of the state are expected to benefit from this decision, an official statement said. According to the proposal of the Finance Department, during the Kharif season, five lakh farmers in tribal areas will be provided 5 kg mini-kits of certified seeds of maize and 10 lakh farmers in millet producing districts will be given 1.5 kg mini-kits of certified seeds of millet free of cost.

The chief minister has also approved the state seeds corporation to procure 26,000 quintal certified seeds of soybean for the Kharif season 2020 from the National Seeds Corporation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Turks call for Netflix boycott after rumours of gay character in new show

Rumours of a gay character in a new Turkish Netflix series, Love 101, have ignited calls for a boycott of the streaming service and sharp criticism from the broadcast regulator.A furore erupted after a now-deleted Twitter account love101net...

23 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 23 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the States count of virus-infected cases to 525, said the Health Department. With three new deaths, the total number of fatalities in the State has reached 14. A...

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions to be eased in some sectors from Apr 20 to open up economy; spitting to be a punishable offence

Agriculture, construction, Information Technology and industrial units in the SEZs and rural areas are among some sectors where the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions will be lifted with safeguards from April 20 in a bid to kickstart...

Rahul demands emergency ration cards for those facing shortage of foodgrains

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded that emergency ration cards should be issued to those facing a shortage of foodgrains during the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus. In a tweet, he said lakhs of people are not able t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020