Raj govt to provide free certified maize, millet seeds to farmers

The Rajasthan government has decided to provide certified seeds of maize and millet to farmers free of cost for the Kharif season in 2020. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal of Rajasthan State Seed Corporation Limited to procure certified seeds from National Seed Corporation to provide relief to the farmers amid coronavirus crisis.

Millions of farmers of the state are expected to benefit from this decision, an official statement said. According to the proposal of the Finance Department, during the Kharif season, five lakh farmers in tribal areas will be provided 5 kg mini-kits of certified seeds of maize and 10 lakh farmers in millet producing districts will be given 1.5 kg mini-kits of certified seeds of millet free of cost.

The chief minister has also approved the state seeds corporation to procure 26,000 quintal certified seeds of soybean for the Kharif season 2020 from the National Seeds Corporation..

