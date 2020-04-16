Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff - Bloomberg

Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff - BloombergReuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 03:16 IST
Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told his staff on Wednesday that parent Alphabet Inc will slow hiring for the rest of the year, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-15/google-to-slow-hiring-for-rest-of-2020-ceo-pichai-tells-staff?sref=y3YMCJ4e, citing an internal email.
Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
