Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff - Bloomberg

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told his staff on Wednesday that parent Alphabet Inc will slow hiring for the rest of the year, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-15/google-to-slow-hiring-for-rest-of-2020-ceo-pichai-tells-staff?sref=y3YMCJ4e, citing an internal email.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

