Steel Minister instructs PSUs to ensure lockdown guidelines, social distancing at plants, townships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 11:07 IST
To contain the spread of Covid-19, Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has instructed state-run steel companies to ensure lockdown guidelines and social distancing are followed at their plants and townships. Pradhan, through a video conference with the chiefs of steel public sector undertakings (PSUs) also took stock of the situation at the plants and their mines, and reviewed the arrangements to deal with Covid-19 spread.

"The minister in a review meeting with CMDs of all PSUs has instructed to ensure lockdown guidelines are followed, social distancing is maintained in steel plants and colonies. He also reviewed the ongoing activities of steel sector towards the fight against the pandemic," an official said. There are seven PSUs under control of Ministry of Steel.

While Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) are into steel making, NMDC and MOIL are mining companies of the ministry. KIOCL is pellet maker, MECON is a consultancy firm and MSTC is an e-commerce company..

