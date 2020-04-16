Left Menu
COVID-19: Aviation min likely to come up with guidelines on refunds for cancelled flight tickets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:25 IST
The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said it is deliberating upon forming a set of guidelines on refunds for flight ticket cancellations due to coronavirus lockdown. Several people have been complaining on social media as domestic airlines have decided not to give refunds in cash for cancelled flights due to the lockdown and instead issue credit for future travel.

"A video meeting was held (with the airline CEOs). The ministry is deliberating (on guidelines)," said the ministry spokesperson. Senior officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation and CEOs of Indian airlines companies met on Wednesday afternoon on the issue of cancellation refunds during the coronavirus lockdown period.

The US had earlier this month directed its airlines to issue refunds to passengers for ticket cancellations done amid the coronavirus pandemic. India is under a nationwide lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights were suspended for this time period.

